KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 31-year-old Woodstock man is expected to serve time in prison for hate crimes towards a member of the LGBTQ community. Shayne Wilber admitted he attacked a victim at a bar in Ulster County because of their sexual orientation.

According to the indictment, Wilbur hurled homophobic slurs at the victim, threw an object that hit the victim in the face, jumped over the bar, and attacked the victim. During the altercation, he reportedly pulled out a box cutter.

Wilber was charged with menacing in the second degree and assault in the third degree. The misdemeanor charges were elevated to felonies due to hate crime legislation enacted in 2019.

As part of the plea deal, Wilber is required to write a letter of apology to the victim and to the community that he harmed by his actions. He is currently being held at the Ulster County Jail where he will remain pending sentence.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 1, 2024. The Court is expected to impose a sentence of two to four years in state prison.