SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A lucky Stewart’s Shops customer purchased a top-prize winning TAKE 5 ticket worth $16,912.50. The winning ticket was from the August 28 evening TAKE 5 drawing.

The ticket was purchased at Stewart’s Shops #273, at 356 Route 212 in Saugerties. The winning numbers were 10, 13, 28, 34, and 38. The winning numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39.

The drawings are televised once at 2:30 p.m., and again at 10:30 p.m. According to the New York Lottery, a lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the original drawing date.

The New York Lottery is North America’s largest and most profitable lottery, contributing $3.7B in the 2022-2023 fiscal year to support education in New York. New Yorkers struggling with a gambling problem can contact the confidential HOPEline at 1-877-846-7369 or text HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.