KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new report from Rocket Mortgage lists the best cities to view fall foliage across the United States. In the Northeast, Kingston placed third, making it the best city in New York to view the changing colors of the leaves.

Mid-September to early November is the best time in the Northeast to view fall foliage. According to the report, the best day to view the changing leaves in Kingston is October 10.

About 49.6% of Kingston has deciduous tree coverage. The Catskill Mountain Railroad’s Fall Foliage Adventure train runs through the city, offering passengers a view of the fall colors of the Catskills. Visitors can also take a scenic trolley ride through the city.

According to the study, the best place in the Northeast to view fall foliage is State College, Pennsylvania, with 58.5% of the city having deciduous tree coverage. The second best city is Norwich, Connecticut, with 51.4% of the city having deciduous tree coverage.

The determine the best cities to view fall foliage, researchers looked at the square miles of the metro area covered in deciduous trees, the percent of metro area covered in deciduous trees, freezing temperatures relating to plants, the latitude of the city, and elevation. You can view the full report on the Rocket Mortgage website.