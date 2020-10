PHOENICIA, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Pedaling the rails is the new way to enjoy the Catskills' fall foliage. Catskills Rail Explorers began operation on May 31, offering rail tours along the old Ulster Delaware railroad line.

“In the Catskills, we are now in the fall season. We offer four tours a day,” Rachel Pereira, Division Manager for Rail Explorers, said Thursday. “With five tours a day on Friday and Saturday. On Fridays, we have our beer and pretzel tour. It’s a lot of fun.”