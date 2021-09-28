WATCH: Ulster County Forest Rangers airlift injured hiker

SHANDAKEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several rangers deployed last week to rescue a hiker in Ulster County with a possible broken leg. They coordinated a complicated rescue and caught it on camera:

Last Tuesday, a 38-year-old hiker from Stone Ridge fellow below Cornell Crack in Slide Wilderness, arguably one of the hardest and most beautiful outings in the Catskills. Thinking he broke his leg just above the ankle, the hiker called Ulster County 911 at about 1 p.m.

Forest rangers developed a plan for extracting the injured hiker, who was in a remote location. They requested assistance from New York State Police Aviation, who picked up and dropped off a ranger near the hiker’s location at around 3 p.m.

While assessing the hiker’s injury, more help, in the form of gear and additional rangers, were sent in. Because of the low cloud cover and difficult terrain, several rangers had to secure him to a litter in order to carry him to a lower point, where he could then be airlifted out.

The hiker was placed in a wheeled litter and brought by rangers 250 feed down to the extraction point. He was ultimately hoisted into the chopper at 6:30 p.m. and flown to Kingston Airport, and eventually headed to a local hospital.

The scene had cleared out by 1 a.m.—12 hours after the initial 911 call.

Several local departments helped with the rescue mission, including Phoenicia Fire Department, Shandaken EMS, Shandaken Police Department, and Catskill Mountain Search and Rescue.