SHANDAKEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Forest Rangers in Shandaken requested the help of New York State Police (NYSP) Aviation for an injured hiker approximately 3,300 feet up the trail, and a quarter mile from the Wittenberg Mountain summit. Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers say the terrain was rugged and the location was remote.

Rescue personnel hiked up to the injured hiker, a 25-year-old from Brooklyn, while others flew to the Wittenberg Summit. Rescue personnel helped splint the hiker’s injured ankle, and prepared them to be hoisted up to the helicopter.

At 7:40 p.m., the hiker was hoisted and returned to the Catskill Visitors Center where Shandaken Paramedics gave an evaluation. Forest Rangers reached the campground with the remainder of the hiking party at 10:30 p.m. Video obtained courtesy of the DEC.