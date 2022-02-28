ULSTER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday afternoon the creation of a new State Park in Ulster County. The park will be named “Sojourner Truth State Park”, in honor of the American abolitionist and women’s rights activist.

Governor Hochul said Truth grew up just seven miles from the site of the new park, in Rifton, New York. This, said Hochul, makes the site the perfect location for a memorial.

This is the first state park to open since Shirley Chisholm State Park was opened in Brooklyn in 2019. The land on which the new park will open was once an industrial site, used for the production of concrete.

Speaking of the new site, Governor Hochul said “to think how the generations before us didn’t see the possibilities of this beautiful piece of land, near this beautiful body of water … it is a place to be revered for its beauty and its history.”

Sojourner Truth State Park is scheduled to open for Earth Day this year.