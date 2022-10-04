SHAWANGUNK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Washingtonville man will face felony rape, and child endangerment charges when he appears in the Town of Shawangunk Justice Court later this year. Marco J. Rivera, 22, is accused of having sex with a girl under the age of 15 on multiple occasions in July 2020.

Through investigation, detectives learned that Rivera met the girl on the social media platform Snapchat. He then allegedly met up with her, several times, and engaged in sexual intercourse with her.

On September 21, 2022, Rivera was arrested by Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and was charged with felony second-degree rape and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child. He was arraigned in the Town of Shawangunk Justice Court and was released on his own recognizance.

Detectives were assisted by the Village of Walden Police Department in this investigation. No further details were immediately available.