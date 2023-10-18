WALLKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A school bus carrying a volleyball team caught fire after being rear-ended on Interstate 84 in the town of Wallkill. New York State Police say no injuries were reported and no one required medical attention.

On Tuesday, around 9:08 p.m., police responded to a report of a crash involving a Minisink Valley School bus and a Hyundai Elantra on I-84 near mile marker 23.9 in Wallkill. Police say after they arrived, both the car and school bus became engulfed in fire.

A preliminary investigation showed the bus, which was carrying students from the school’s volleyball team from a match with Our Lady of the Lourdes School back to Minisink, was rear-ended by the Hyundai. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Law enforcement says there are no signs of impairment.