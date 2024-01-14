KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Ulster County Department of Public Works announced the upcoming temporary closure of County Road 10, Sawkill Road in Kingston. The closure goes into effect on January 16.

The road will be closed to all through traffic for half a mile west of the intersection between Sawkill Road and Ruby Road while crews work on embankment repairs. Work will take place on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The repairs are expected to take about two weeks to complete. Drivers will be able to use an established detour taking them from Sawkill Road and Ruby Road east for 1.1 miles, to Hallihans Hill Road northwest for 2.3 miles to Sawkill Road.