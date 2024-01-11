NEW PALTZ, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The temporary closure of the I-87 northbound lanes from Exit 17 to Exit 18 that had been planned for January 6 has been rescheduled. The project will now take place on January 13.

The northbound lanes will be fully shut down to all traffic while crews remove a portion of the damaged Brookside Road overpass in New Paltz. Work will begin at 8 p.m. on Saturday and is expected to last at least 12 hours.

A marked detour will be established on January 13, but drivers are advised to seek alternate routes or avoid travel in the area entirely if possible. The Plattekill Service Area will also be closed while the operation is underway.