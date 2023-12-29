ULSTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Ulster Police Department announced they are investigating a car crash that occurred on December 24. The incident took place on Route 209 southbound between Sawkill Road and Route 28.

On Sunday at 5:58 p.m., emergency crews responded to the area following reports of a head-on crash involving two vehicles. Upon arrival, both cars were found with significant damage and both drivers were trapped inside their respective vehicles.

Crews were able to remove the two motorists safely in less than 30 minutes using hydraulic rescue tools. Both people were then transported to nearby hospitals to be treated for serious injuries. The investigation remains ongoing.