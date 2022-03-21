OLIVEBRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Members from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a 20-year-old Ulster Park man Saturday after an alleged physical domestic dispute. On March 17 around 11:00 p.m., deputies responded to an address on State Route 213 in Olivebridge after hearing of the potential fight. Investigations on the scene showed that the man allegedly choked and pushed a female victim multiple times.

The investigation also alleged that the man held the victim against her will by preventing her from leaving the house. The Ulster Park man was charged with the following:

Charges

Criminal obstruction of breathing (Misdemeanor)

Second-degree unlawful imprisonment (Misdemeanor)

Second-degree aggravated harassment (Misdemeanor)

The man has been arraigned in the Town of Olive Court and released on his own recognizance. An order of protection has been issued for the victim.