NAPANOCH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 55-year-old Napanoch resident pleaded guilty to two charges of aggravated vehicular assault and two charges of driving while ability impaired by drugs. Nancy Naccarato faces up to ten years in prison on each conviction for aggravated vehicular assault.

According to court documents, Naccarato struck a pedestrian on State Route 209 in Wawarsing on December 3, 2022. A blood test revealed Naccarato had Ambien and cocaine in her system at the time of the crash. The pedestrian sustained serious injuries.

On February 17, 2023, Naccarato reportedly caused a head-on collision in Marbletown. A blood test found alprazolam and cocaine in her system. Three individuals sustained serious injuries in the crash.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 4, 2024. Naccarato has a prior DWI conviction from 2017. Following the second incident, she was held in Ulster County Jail on $100,000 bail. She has remained incarcerated since.