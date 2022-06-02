ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office open a death investigation in the Town of Esopus. Deputies and detectives responded to a report of an elderly woman who had fallen down an embankment on Tuesday.

Ulster County Sheriff’s Office say the female, who was 83 years of age, was located at the bottom of the embankment near the edge of Rondout Creek. She was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained from the fall, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says their preliminary investigation suggests she had been doing yard work with a family member earlier in the day and the family member returned inside for lunch while she stayed outside to work. The female was dragging a tarp with brush and leaves to the edge of the property when she lost her balance and fell approximately 50 feet down a steep embankment.

The female was recovered and extracted from the scene with the assistance of the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office Navigation Patrol vessel M27. The investigation is ongoing.