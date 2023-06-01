KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ulster County has announced that they will be waiving all civil service exam fees for prospective government employees. They have also launched a new digital dashboard that will allow people to apply for jobs online.

The policy went into effect as of June 1. The goal of the initiative is to bolster the county’s workforce by increasing the accessibility of the application process.

Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger stated that “Our greatest asset in Ulster County is our people, and qualified candidates should be able to apply for positions in County government without paying a fee. Eliminating civil service exam fees promotes fair and equitable opportunities for positions in public service, regardless of means, and will encourage more qualified candidates to apply.”

Dawn Spader, Ulster County Director of Personnel said “This is an important step in breaking down barriers to employment that we have control over. I am proud to be part of an administration committed to providing opportunities for all.”

Anyone interested in applying for a position can visit Ulster County employment.