KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ulster County residents who want to learn how to save energy and reduce utility bills are invited to attend the Winter Assistance Fair at the Restorative Justice Center on January 20. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free to the public.

Experts will be available to answer questions. Attendees can sign up for programs on:

Energy Affordability

Energy Efficiency

Energy Consumer Protections

Financial Assistance

Services for Older Adults

Weatherization

Representatives from the Department of Public Service, Energy Research and Development Authority, Housing and Community Renewal, Energy Hub, Office for the Aging, Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, and Power Authority will be at the fair. For more information about winter preparedness, call 1-800-342-3377 or visit the Department of Public Service website.