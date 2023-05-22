KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Ulster County Department of Mental Health is looking for public input on steps to address the opioid crisis. The Opioid Community Forum is the second forum of its kind and will be held on May 23 at 5:30 p.m.

Community members interested in attending in person can go to Samadhi, located at 150 Sawkill Road in Kingston. Individuals can also attend via Zoom by registering here.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to hear from community members about their experiences and concerns related to the opioid crisis,” Ulster County Commissioner of Mental Health, Tara McDonald said. “We hope this forum will provide a safe and supportive space for community members to share their thoughts and ideas with us, so we can continue to work together to prevent and treat OUD in Ulster County.”

Community members can share their concerns, suggestions, and ideas with County officials, staff, and mental health and Opioid Use Disorder experts. For more information, contact the Ulster County Department of Health at (845) 340-4110.