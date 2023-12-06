KERHONKSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Police has announced the passing of Christopher Rock, a retired technical sergeant with the New York State Police. New York State Police say technical sergeant Rock died on Sunday from an illness stemming from his assignment at the World Trade Center site, following the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

Rock entered the New York State Police on March 30, 1987. His career spanned 26 years with the state police and he retired on September 27, 2013. He was last assigned to Field Command, Division Traffic.

State Police say Rock was assigned to New York City to aid in the search and recovery efforts following September 11. He is from Kerhonkson and is survived by his wife.