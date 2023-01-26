For the fifth year in a row, the Ulster County SPCA is offering its “puppygrams” for Valentine’s Day. (Photo: Ulster County SPCA)

KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the fifth year in a row, the Ulster County SPCA is offering its “puppygrams” for Valentine’s Day. At $60 a pop, an adorable shelter dog will deliver chocolates, a card, and a stuffed dog to the recipient of the puppygram.

Deliveries will take place throughout Ulster County and Rhinebeck on February 14. Proceeds from each puppygram will benefit the SPCA.

There are only a limited number of puppygrams available. To order, visit the Ulster County SPCA website.

The shelter will also be offering Valentine’s Day-themed pet photos on Sunday, February 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The photo shoot is $5 per pet. Ulster County SPCA is located at 20 Wiedy Road.