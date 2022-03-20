KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – What began as a traffic stop Friday afternoon led to the arrest of a Syracuse man in Ulster County for several felony charges. Ulster County Sheriff’s Office officials said they stopped a car on Ulster Avenue in Ulster around 1:30 p.m. and found the driver to be in possession of a semi-automatic handgun with a high capacity magazine and a quantity of marijuana.

The 31-year-old Syracuse man was then arrested. He has since been arraigned in the Town of Esopus Court and was sent to the Ulster County Jail in lieu of $17,500 cash or $35,000 bond.

Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (Felony)

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (Felony)

Third- degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle (Misdemeanor)

Unlawful possession of marijuana (Violation)

The man is scheduled to appear in the Town of Ulster Court at a later date. Ulster County Sheriff’s Office deputies were assisted at the scene by the Town of Ulster Police Department and New York State Police.