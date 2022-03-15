KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, Sheriff Figueroa and members of the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office participated in the twelfth annual “Subzero Heroes” event held at Berean Lake in Lloyd. Each year, the event is held to support the mission of the Hudson Valley Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association to fight the disease that has impacted the lives of so many.





Photos courtesy Ulster County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Figueroa and Sergeant Collin Reynolds joined other event participants in jumping into the freezing-cold lake. The Sheriff’s Department’s in-water rescue team was standing by in the water to make sure all participants completed the event safely.

The first Subzero Heroes was held in February 2010 when 25 people jumped into a frozen lake and around 80 others watched. Since then, the event has grown dramatically, raising money each year for the Alzheimer’s Association’s goals of advancing research for the prevention, cure, and treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease, and providing support and assistance to the 5.4 million people afflicted.

The Sheriff’s Office team came in fourth place for fundraising this year, raising $1,835 for the cause. Coming in first place was the Ulster County Firemen, who raised over $16,000. Both teams announced on social media that they are planning to make a return at next year’s event.