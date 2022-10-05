KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and the Ulster County District Attorney’s Division of Consumer Affairs are warning homeowners about a home warranty scam. The letters urge homeowners to purchase a home warranty claiming the current home warranty “may be expiring or may have already expired.”

Each letter contains the same claim, even if the homeowner has never purchased a home warranty. The letter also implies an affiliation with the homeowner’s mortgage company and the “county deed records” office. The people responsible for these letters are in no way affiliated with the homeowner’s mortgage company or the County Clerk’s Office.

The letter asks for a response to the notice by a certain date and threatens that failing to respond could result in a potential loss of coverage. Solicitations that use threatening language or unnecessary urgency are almost always a scam, according to Ulster County Sheriff Juan J. Figueroa, Jr.

Many consumers wonder how these scammers know the name of their mortgage company. Some information about mortgages, such as the name of your lender and service, are public records and that information can be found online. These scammers use the name of your mortgage company to appear legitimate.

If you have any questions or believe you may have been targeted by one of these scams, call Consumer Affairs at (845) 340-3260.