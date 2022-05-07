KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Ulster County Sheriff and members of the office commissioned their new boat, Liberty, on Friday. The 36-foot Munson patrol boat, purchased through a United States Coast Guard port security grant, was christened Friday morning at the Mount Academy dock at the Bruderhof community in Esopus.

Photos courtesy Ulster County Sheriff’s Office.

Previous members of the navigation team and chaplain Heinrich Arnold were present for the blessings. The name Liberty was selected by the active members of the Sheriff’s Office, as they say, “the light of Liberty shines on the river.”

The Sheriff would like to thank the County Executive, the Ulster County Legislature, the US Coast Guard, the New York State Police, Greene, Dutchess, and Columbia County Sheriff’s Offices. Also at the commissioning was the family of former Sheriff Tom Mayone.