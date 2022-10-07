KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ulster County detectives are investigating a shooting in Port Ewen. Deputies responded to a house after reports of gunshots and a female screaming.

On October 6 around 9:50 p.m., deputies responded to North Court in the Hamlet of Port Ewen, for the report of gunshots and a female screaming. Upon arrival, police found a female victim, 34, outside on a porch with a gunshot wound to her hip. Police reported she was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital by the Town of Esopus Volunteer Ambulance Squad for her injuries and is expected to recover.

Preliminary investigation found the perpetrator fired at least five rounds from a handgun at the victim before fleeing the area. This remains an open and active investigation and does not appear to be a random act of violence.