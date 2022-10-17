KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ulster County has launched its new Task Force for Preventing and Responding to Domestic Terrorism. The group, comprised of law enforcement, mental health professionals, school officials, faith leaders, and other stakeholders, was formed after the Governor called for each county to develop a plan to confront threats of domestic terrorism that includes racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists.

Her call came after the May supermarket killing of 10 people in Buffalo. The gunman, Payton Gendron, was motivated by racist conspiracy theories.

“Domestic extremism is a growing threat in our nation, and we must do everything in our power to protect ourselves and our children from domestic terrorism, including racially- and ethnically motivated extremism,” Acting Ulster County Executive Johanna Contreras said. “The Ulster County Task Force for Preventing and Responding to Domestic Terrorism will complete a comprehensive review of our ability to respond to threats and make recommendations to keep our residents safe.”

“Increased incidents of domestic terrorism in our nation and around the world means we need to be vigilant against any and all threats to public safety at the local level. Our local law enforcement agencies are prepared to work hand-in-hand with County leadership, community partners and faith leaders, such as the ones on this task force, to prevent the rise of domestic terrorism and to respond to any threats here at home,” Ulster County Sheriff Juan Figueroa said. “I want to thank the Governor for spearheading this initiative and to assure Ulster County residents that these law enforcement professionals are working tirelessly for the public safety and well-being of our county.”