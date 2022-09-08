A K-9 officer who has served Ulster County for the past seven years is hanging up the collar. (Photo: Ulster County Sheriff’s Office)

KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A K-9 officer who has served Ulster County for the past seven years is hanging up the collar. County Sheriff Juan Figueroa announced the retirement of K-9 Farrell on Wednesday, after the K-9 suffered a career-ending leg injury.

K-9 Farrell and his handler, Deputy James Slinsky. (Photo: Ulster County Sheriff’s Office)

Farrell was named in honor of Sergeant Shawn M. Farrell II of Accord who died on April 24, 2014, while serving our country in Afghanistan—just three days after Farrell was born. K-9 Farrell graduated from K-9 school in November 2015, being certified in patrol and narcotics detection. He has served alongside his handler, Deputy James Slinsky, ever since.

Sheriff Figueroa said K-9 Farrell was responsible for multiple drug seizures, over 25 successful tracks of missing persons, and 12 criminal apprehensions. “Farrell was dearly loved by children in the community, as he participated in many demonstrations throughout the county at businesses, schools, summer camps, and fairs,” said Figueroa on Facebook. “Farrell was known for the cool tricks he performed for the young ones.”

The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office went on to thank Farrell, in the post, for his years of dedicated and exemplary service to the citizens of Ulster County and their agency. “K-9 Farrell will enjoy his retirement living with his handler and family,” the office concluded.