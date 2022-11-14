KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Ulster County COVID-19 Commemoration Commission has extended its deadline for design proposal submissions to December 15. The project, which will be installed at the Ulster County Fairground complex this spring, will be a place for rest and reflection with interactive signage linked to a website that will feature stories from frontline workers and other community members.

The commission, made up of front-line workers ranging from nurses, EMS responders, and teachers, to food service, police officers, and other essential workers, was established in March 2022.

The project will focus on frontline workers who put their lives on the line during the pandemic, residents who were lost, and the spirit of unity among neighbors as they banded together.

Designs can be submitted by mail or in person to the Office of the Ulster County Executive at 244 Fair Street, in Kingston, or through the county’s COVID-19 website. For more information, call (845) 340-3800.