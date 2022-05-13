KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The CDC has recently reclassified Ulster county as an area of high transmission for COVID-19. As a result, Ulster County Health Commissioner Dr. Carol Smith has released a statement warning residents of the potential for disease spread.

Residents should consider wearing a mask when indoors and in a public setting and in other common or shared spaces where individuals may interact. Ulster County Health Commissioner Dr. Carol Smith

The county joins Albany County, whose Department of Health issued a similar warning on April 25. Amid rising COVID concerns statewide, some area school districts have also recommended a return to masking.