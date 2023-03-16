ULSTER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Ulster County Sheriff’s Office deputy and several other first responders were honored on Saturday for saving a man’s life. Deputy Gabriella LaLima and first responders performed CPR after a car accident on February 4, which left a man unconscious and unresponsive.

Image via Ulster County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy LaLima, along with other first responders, initiated CPR on the man who had suffered a medical emergency. The man was later taken to a hospital for further treatment and was able to make a full recovery. The man was in attendance on Saturday for LaLima’s honoring at the Marbletown Rescue Squad Building in High Falls.