KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ulster County District Attorney, Dave Clegg, has decided he will not seek re-election. “I have decided to pass the torch and, until the end of my term in December, I will continue to devote all my time and energy to making this office the best that it can be. We now have by far the most diverse, multilingual, and multi-talented group of Assistant District Attorneys this office has ever had,” said Clegg.

Clegg went on to say his office had faced its fair share of challenges since January 2020, when he took office. He noted changing discovery laws, along with the COVID pandemic.

“This has been a very difficult decision,” added Clegg. “Those who know me, know that I am extremely competitive and never back down from a fight. Nevertheless, I must balance what is in the best interests of my family, including making them my number one priority while we deal with a serious health issue affecting a family member.”

The district attorney will continue his vocation as an ordained Deacon in the United Methodist Church. “Most importantly, I will spend more time with my wife, Karen, and family, including my precious 18-month-old granddaughter,” he concluded.