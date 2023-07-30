SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The non-profit dog rescue Ulster County Canines in Saugerties has unveiled their new Woof Gardens Dog Park as part of an expansion of their facility. The park is curated by behavior professionals who offer advice and guidance, helping to maintain an enjoyable environment for all owners and their companions.

Woof Gardens Dog Park (Ulster County Canines)

The new space features a variety of terrain for running, climbing, playing and exploring, with plenty of shade and seating. The park offers memberships, with both daily and monthly use rates.

UCC also provides public boarding as well as behavior and training support. The organization has plans for further expansion with the addition of an event space and a short nature trail over the next few months.

Ulster County Canines is located at 3539 Route 32 in Saugerties. You can support UCC’s rescue efforts by visiting their website.