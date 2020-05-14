Ulster County barber with coronavirus secretly operated in defiance of closures

KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Kingston barber with a positive coronavirus diagnosis has been operating “illicitly” throughout “the last few weeks” of the NY on PAUSE directive, according to the Ulster County Health Commissioner.

“We are taking extraordinary measures to try and minimize the spread of this dangerous disease and learning that a barbershop has been operating illicitly for weeks with a COVID-19 positive employee is extraordinarily disheartening. As much as we would all like to go out and get a professional haircut, this kind of direct contact has the potential to dramatically spread this virus throughout our community and beyond.” Dr. Carol Smith

Ulster County Health Commissioner

County health officials recommend anyone who got a haircut at a barbershop on Broadway in the past three weeks to get tested as soon as possible.

Smith did not release the name of the barbershop or its employee in a Wednesday afternoon press release, keeping the specific timeline and location vague. It is also unclear whether the barber was symptomatic, how many clients received hair cuts, or whether other barbers were present in the shop.

During PAUSE, barbershops, beauty salons, nail salons, and other personal hygiene services have not been classified as essential businesses. Efforts from the state government to flatten the curve have aimed specifically at preventing issues like this, where a barber working closely with a client could easily spread the lethal and highly contagious COVDI-19.

Ulster County, considered part of the Mid-Hudson Region of the state, has not been cleared to enter phase one of reopening the economy later this week. There have been 1,533 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 62 fatalities among Ulster County’s population of roughly 175,000 since the outbreak began. Though Albany County has nearly twice the population, it has had fewer confirmed cases and the same number of fatalities as of Wednesday.

