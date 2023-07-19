KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On July 18, the Ulster County Legislature unanimously adopted the “Drag is Not a Crime Act”. The local legislation will add diverse forms of gender expression to the Ulster County Human Rights Law.

The new legislation’s inclusion of gender expression as a protected class intends to assist those who have been discriminated against in obtaining justice. The adoption of the law makes Ulster County among the first in the country to increase such protections for the LGBTQ+ community.

“By passing this proposed local law, we are announcing to the country that Ulster County is a welcoming place for everyone to live and express themselves, as they truly are without fear of discrimination,” said Vice Chair Peter Criswell, the author of the legislation. “I am grateful to those who gave public comment, sent emails, letters, and postcards, and called their legislator in favor of this law.”

“Hearing from so many of our neighbors how this law is a necessary step forward is an inspiring call to action. I thank Vice Chair Criswell for his advocacy and am proud of this body for recognizing the importance of protecting trans and gender nonconforming county residents.” said Chair Tracey Bartels.