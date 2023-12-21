KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ulster County is adopting a $412 million spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year. The budget will address several key issues, including homelessness, mental health, and infrastructure.

To address the ongoing issue of housing and homelessness, Ulster County will create a new office in the Department of Social Services that will assist members of the community experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity. The office will connect those individuals with available resources, including emergency housing and support services.

The budget will continue to fund a pilot program that provides extra mental health support to middle schools. An additional $3.8 million will be invested into the County Community Behavioral Health Center, which offers 24/7 crisis stabilization services.

Other notable investments include $20 million for road and bridge improvements, $6.9 million in operating assistance for SUNY Ulster, and the creation of an Energy & Electrification Manager position within the Department of Public Works.

The County Legislature approved two $18 million capital reserve accounts for infrastructure improvements. Funds will be used to improve energy efficiency in County buildings and facilities and replace fossil fuel-dependent HVAC systems and equipment.

“In the face of the climate crisis, we are creating the first County Decarbonization Reserve in the state, and quite possibly the nation, dedicated solely to County investments that reduce our impact on climate change and improve our resilience to its impacts while also reducing energy costs to taxpayers for the long-term,” said County Executive Jen Metzger. “This is a fiscally and environmentally prudent move that will pay dividends to residents well into the future.”

Ulster County officials estimate additional revenues will be generated from an increase in occupancy tax on hotel, motel, and short-term rental stays. The budget aims to dedicate 25% of annual revenues generated from the occupancy tax to the Housing Action Fund. An additional 25% will be dedicated to the Ulster County Area Transit system.