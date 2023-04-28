PINE BUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 71-year-old Pine Bush man is doing time in Ulster County Jail after he allegedly pretended to be an underage girl online, so minors would send him inappropriate pictures and videos. James Knuth was arrested on Monday, April 24.

Police say Knuth had child porn on his computer when he was arrested. He was charged with a single felony count of possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child.

Detectives with the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office took the lead on the case. They got some help from the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office, United States Marshals Service, and the Town of Shawangunk Police Department.

Knuth has not yet been scheduled for trial. He is being held in jail until then.