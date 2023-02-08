LLOYD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New Paltz man has been ordered to appear in the Town of Lloyd Justice Court after he allegedly fought a woman at the Mid-Hudson Inn. Officers were sent to the motel at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday, January 29.

When they arrived, the victim told police she had been beaten by a man. He had already run off, she said.

The victim sustained minor injuries from the assault, police said. She was treated at the scene by members of Mobile Life.

Anthony Palmucci, 29, of New Paltz, was tracked down and arrested around 3:45 a.m. He was charged with the felony of aggravated family offense, the misdemeanor of assault in the third degree, and the violation of harassment in the second degree.

Palmucci was arraigned in the Town of Esopus Justice Court and released on his own recognizance. He will reappear in the Town of Lloyd Justice Court at a later date.