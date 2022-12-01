ROSENDALE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office has accused a Plattekill woman of stealing money and property from her client’s home in Rosendale. Jacki Yenzer, 58, allegedly stole over $14,000, jewelry, and prescription medication from the victim’s home while working as a home health aide.

Yenzer was arrested on Tuesday, November 29, after a five-day investigation. She was charged with third-degree grand larceny, a felony, and released on appearance tickets.

Detectives were assisted in the investigation by members of the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation. No further information was available Thursday morning.