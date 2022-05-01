ESOPUS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – When Deputies from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office first arrived at the scene of a crash early Saturday morning, they were surprised to find a single car in the middle of a bridge crossing the Wallkill River. According to a police report, the car had sustained heavy damage after a 24-year-old Woodhaven woman crashed it into several guard rails. It is also alleged that she was driving the car in an intoxicated condition.

The woman was taken to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie by the Town of Esopus Volunteer Ambulance Squad to be treated for her injuries. She was arrested but later released with an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Esopus Court at a later date.

The crash first took place around 2:40 a.m. Saturday. Ulster County Sheriff’s Deputies were assisted at the scene by the New York State Police, Rifton Fire Department, Tilson Fire Department, and the rescue squad.