SHANDAKEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred shortly before 9 a.m. on Monday. Dillon Gokey, 16, and Jack Noble, 18, both students of Kingston High School, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to State Police, a tractor-trailer operated by Ramon LunaLuna, 54, was traveling east on State Route 28. The tractor-trailer reportedly struck a Honda waiting to turn north onto Route 212 and then crossed into the westbound lane, crashing into a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe head-on.

The tractor-trailer rolled over before being struck by a 2018 Audi SQ5 traveling west. LunaLuna was taken to the Kingston Hospital for evaluation.

Gokey and Noble were occupants of the Hyundai. A third passenger, Joseph Sepesi, 17, also a student at Kingston High School, was flown to the Westchester Medical Center with serious non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Audi was not injured. Investigations into the crash are ongoing.