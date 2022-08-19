SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people have been injured after a dump truck rollover in Saugerties on Friday afternoon. The Saugerties Police Department said a man has also been charged in relation to the incident.

Around 12:10 p.m., police responded to the rollover on Old Kings Highway at Dave Elliot Road. After an investigation, police found Liam Browne, 19, of Saugerties, was driving a 2022 Jeep Compass south on Old Kings Highway when he tried to pass the dump truck in a no-passing zone.

Police said the dump truck was pulling a trailer loaded with a Bobcat and a paving machine. A pickup truck driver who was driving north on Old Kings Highway, reportedly swerved into the southbound lane to avoid a head-on crash with Browne’s car.

The dump truck driver, Raymond Mendock, 61, of Mt. Marion, then ran off the shoulder of Old Kings Highway to avoid a head-on collision with the pickup truck, causing the dump truck to roll over onto its side. While Mendock was trying to avoid the crash, police said Browne’s car struck the front of the dump truck.

Dump truck rollover (Saugerties PD)

Mendock and his passenger were injured in the crash. Both were treated at the scene by paramedics and then brought to the Health Alliance Hospital Broadway Campus in Kingston for further treatment.

Saugerties Police were assisted at the scene by the New York State Police, Malden Westcamp Fire Department, and Diaz Ambulance. A heavy-duty tow from Steyer’s Hudson Valley was called in to help move the heavy-duty equipment, trailer and dump truck from the scene.

Saugerties police said Old Kings Highway remains closed in both directions as the cleanup continues. Browne was charged with passing over a double yellow (violation) and reckless driving (misdemeanor).