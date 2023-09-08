KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police say two individuals were injured in a crash on State Route 28 on Tuesday evening. One of the drivers, Steven Kapushy of Boiceville, sustained a neck injury and injuries to his left hand and right shoulder.

Investigations determined that Kapushy was traveling west when he moved into the passing lane, attempting to pass a 2012 Toyota operated by Steven Beckerman of Woodstock. At this moment, Beckerman attempted to make an unauthorized left turn and struck Kapushy’s vehicle.

A passenger in Kapushy’s vehicle also sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The two were transported to Health Alliance for treatment. Beckerman was not injured.

The investigation is pending.