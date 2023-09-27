KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office unsealed an indictment that charges Colin L. Schlegel, 34, and Kristin Delsanto, 29, in connection with the death of Schlegel’s 14-year-old daughter in August 2022. Schlegel and Delsanto were arraigned in Ulster County Court and remanded without bail.

The Town of Ulster Police Department conducted a year-long investigation into the victim’s death. Investigations revealed that Schlegel and Delsanto were aware of and contributed to the 14-year-old’s consumption of drugs, alcohol, and fentanyl, which caused her death. Schlegel and Delsanto are facing the following charges:

Manslaughter in the second degree

Criminally negligent homicide

Assault in the second degree

Criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third-degree

Criminal sale of a controlled substance to a child

Criminal sale of a controlled substance in the fifth-degree

Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child

“This is a tragedy all around for this family; nevertheless, the care and well-being of children remain the legal responsibility of parents and adults who supervise them,” said Chief Assistant District Attorney Emmanuel Nneji. “Giving a toxic cocktail of controlled and prohibited substances to any child is criminal; when it results in the death of that child, anyone who gave or contributed to such substances and result must be held to account.”