NAPANOCH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An 18-year-old and 23-year-old camper were found the morning after separating from their camping group in Ulster County, near the Ice Caves Trail in Minnewaska State Park. The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) says the two were found after thunderstorms and heavy fog hampered search efforts.

On Thursday, around 11:27 p.m., state police requested the help of forest rangers in search of two campers in the Sam’s Point Preserve portion of Minnewaska State Park. A group of four counselors and 16 campers had been dropped off around 6:45 p.m. earlier that night at Sam’s Point Preserve for a hike.

An 18 and 23-year-old hiker separated from the group on the Ice Caves Trail, per the DEC. Rescue personnel attempted to find them, but thunderstorms and fog hurt their efforts.

The following morning a multi-agency search operation commenced. The two campers were found around 11 a.m. in thick vegetation. The DEC says they were cold, wet, and dehydrated from spending the night without any supplies.

The campers were provided food and water and were helped out of the heavy brush. They were turned over to the Hatzalah EMS and were taken to the hospital. Resources were cleared at 3:30 p.m.