ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Deputies from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls that a truck hit a bridge Thursday. The accident occurred on County Route 6 in the area of the Gate House at Mohonk Mountain in the Town of Marbletown.

Police say they received a report that a concrete truck had struck a bridge at approximately noon. Police say that their investigation revealed a concrete truck was traveling east on County Route 6 when the operator struck the bridge and caused the bridge to completely collapse in the roadway.

The roadway was closed for approximately two hours to remove debris. Police say no injuries occurred as a result of the accident.

The operator was issued three traffic tickets for failure to obey a traffic control device, striking an overpass, and overweight vehicle, according to police. Deputies were assisted on scene by the New York State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, Town of New Paltz Police Department, High Falls Fire Department and New Paltz Fire Rescue.