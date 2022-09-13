WAWARSING, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Police have released the names of two troopers involved in a fatal shooting Friday in Wawarsing. Trooper Jason T. Wurtz fired a fatal shot from his issued firearm, striking Daniel K. McAlpin, 41, in his Clark Road home. Trooper Elias E. Strickland deployed a taser during the incident, according to state police.

The two officers were part of a team sent to assist the Ulster County Mobile Mental Health crisis team at the Clark Road residence. When officers arrived, according to police, they encountered a distraught man who was later identified as McAlpin. Troopers said McAlpin was armed with a knife.

Officers tried to speak with McAlpin but he ignored repeated commands to drop the weapon, according to state police. In an attempt to arrest McAlpin, Trooper Strickland tased him, however, police said he advanced toward the officers on scene while threatening them with the knife.

State police said Trooper Wurtz then pulled his gun and fired, shooting McAlpin. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating the incident in conjunction with the New York State Police. Their investigation is ongoing.