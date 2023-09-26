SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saugerties Department of Parks, Recreation, and Buildings has released a set of traffic and parking restrictions ahead of Saturday and Sunday’s Garlic Festival. Preferred on-site parking is available online.

Starting Wednesday, traffic will be restricted, and/or road closures will take place on Bob Moser Drive, Pavilion Street, and Court Drive. No thru traffic will be allowed during this time.

On Friday, traffic onto Bob Moser Drive, Pavilion Street, and Court Drive will be restricted to those involved with Garlic Festival set-up, deliveries, and Permit Holders. Permit holders are asked to use their assigned gate as listed on their permit, and permits must be visible on their windshield or rear-view mirror. Again, no thru traffic will be allowed during this time.

On Saturday and Sunday, only permit holders can enter the complex through their assigned gate as labeled on their permit. All permit holders must have their vehicles either behind their assigned booth or in assigned Vendor parking no later than 8:45 a.m. Also, traffic restrictions and/or patterns may be in place on Washington Ave. Ext., along with adjacent streets during the Festival.

Drivers in the area are to be aware that Mike Krout Road from Hits gate “A” to Washington Avenue is one-way, westbound, during the festival commencing at 9 a.m. both days. Handicap parking for the festival will be in parking lot “A” with ingress and egress from Washington Avenue, Gate W-5, which is the north gate into parking lot “A.”

On Monday, October 2, and Tuesday, October 3, traffic restrictions and/or road closures on Bob Moser Drive, Pavilion Street, and Court Drive. There is no thru traffic during this time frame. All other Public Parking, which is free, is located in Parking Lots at Saugerties High School Blue Parking and H.I.T.S. Orange Parking Lots.