SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Dollar General tractor-trailer got stuck across Platte Clove Road in Saugerties for 24 hours after the driver failed to follow warning signs and several road closures. Due to icy road conditions, the tractor-trailer could not be immediately removed.

Police responded to the tractor-trailer on February 6 around 3:29 p.m., after the driver did not abide to prior warnings and road closure signs. The signs indicated that Platt Clove Mountain was closed for the season, and halfway up the mountain, the driver realized he could not continue. As he tried to turn around, the trailer got stuck, completely blocking the roadway.

Image via Saugerties Police

Police contacted a heavy tow for consultation, and Steyer’s Towing responded. They decided the tractor-trailer could only be removed from the northern side of Platt Clove. 24 hours later, the semi and the trailer were removed from the roadway. The driver received traffic tickets for failing to abide by the posted traffic control devices.