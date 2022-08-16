WOODSTOCK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bird-on-a-Cliff Theatre Company actors are playing to large, enthusiastic crowds at the Woodstock Shakespeare Festival and this summer’s production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Directed by David Aston-Reese and co-directed by Henry Neimark, the Bard’s celebrated romantic comedy is beloved for its convoluted love story and magical elements ushered in to set all aright. After all, “the course of true love never did run smooth.”

Commemorating the festival’s 27th season and its commitment to making Shakespeare accessible to all, the play is performed outdoors in Woodstock on an Elizabethan Stage. “Audiences love our al fresco setting,” said Co-Director Neimark. “Our stage is situated in the heart of Woodstock’s Comeau property, surrounded by bucolic fields and popular hiking trails.”

There is no formal charge for admission, but a $10 donation is suggested. The show runs every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through Sept. 4. Visitors are welcome to bring a blanket, a comfy chair, or even a picnic. Show time is 5:30 p.m.

The outdoor Woodstock Shakespeare Festival stage is located at 45 Comeau Drive in Woodstock. Designed by Broadway set designer Salvatore Tagliarino, the theater was built in 1996, with approval from the Woodstock Town Board. It was rebuilt in 2005 with help from a matching grant, gifted by the Catskill Watershed Corporation.