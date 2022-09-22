SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A thriller feature film is casting people to play background actors, as well as actors with small speaking roles. The filming will be taking place in Saugerties, Kingston, and Pine Plains.

According to Cocca Casting, the film is about the polarization in the United States and its relationship to technology through multiple storylines that come together around a nationwide cyber-attack. Most scenes involve listening to a revolutionary figure’s speech, then dancing and celebrating afterward. The final scene involves a party getting disrupted and the guests rushing to escape.

For background actors, the film is looking to cast all ethnicities for non-speaking roles, No experience is necessary. Actors can be union or non-union and should self-report, but within a 20 to 25-mile radius is preferred. Travel expenses are to be determined and actors are paid in cash on the day of the shoot.

For speaking roles, a self-taped audition is required. Union members will be paid $335 a day, and non-union will be paid $200 per day. Speaking roles include:

A crazed man. The character snaps as the nation descends into chaos, attacking one of the main characters in the story. The casting company is looking for a caucasian man between 30 and 45 years old. He should be available for filming on October 17 for about five to six hours.

Adam. A worker at a tech company. The casting company is looking for an Asian man between the ages of 25 and 35. The actor should be available on October 16 for about 10 hours.

Ericka. A worker at a tech company who is the Head of Marketing. The casting company is looking for a woman or trans woman of any ethnicity between the ages of 25 and 40. The actor should be available on October 16 for about 10 hours.

Shooting days/times

October 16 in Saugerties. The casting company is looking for men and women between the ages of 25 and 40 to play start-up tech company employees. The shoot started at 10 a.m. and is four to seven hours long. $75 per person.

October 17 in Kingston. The casting company is looking for men and women between 21 and 45 to play bar patrons. The morning shoot starts at 9 a.m. the evening shoot starts at 6 p.m. Four to seven-hour shoots. $75 per person.

October 18 in Saugerties. The casting company is looking for men and women between 18 and 60 to play café patrons. The morning shoot starts at 9 a.m. and the afternoon shoot starts at 11:30 a.m. Four to six hours for each shoot. $75 per person.

October 23 in Pine Plains. The casting company is looking for men and women between 21 and 50 to play rave partiers. They are also looking for large men between the ages of 20 and 45 to play guards.

October 26 in Saugerties. Looking for men and women over 45 years old to play tech company board members. The shoot starts at 9 a.m. and goes for four to five hours. $75 per person.

October 28 in Saugerties. Looking for men and women between 20 and 40 to play rioters and militia members. Various scenes depicting chaos. The shoot starts at 6:30 p.m. and goes for four to six hours. $75 per person.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is preferred but not required. Home test results are required if you’re not vaccinated. Masks are optional. Catering is provided each day.

If interested, you can email Carolyn Cocca at c.cocca@coccacasting.com with your resume, phone number, photos, and where you live as soon as possible with the subject line “Thriller film.” You should also be very specific about which day, time, and role you are applying for. You can submit for more than one background scene with the exception of tech company employees and board members. You can also register on the Cocca Casting website for future projects.